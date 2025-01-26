Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $417.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

