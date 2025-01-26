The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Clorox worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 95,691 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.