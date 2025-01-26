Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 655.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $432.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.12 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,235 shares of company stock worth $3,618,954 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

