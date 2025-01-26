Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.39 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

