Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTES. Morgan Stanley raised NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.22%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

