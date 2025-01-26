Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 975,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Equitable Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently -88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This trade represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.