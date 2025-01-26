Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,776 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 72.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $743,259.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

