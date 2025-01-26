Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,012 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after purchasing an additional 483,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,377,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,640,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,718 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $107.87.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

