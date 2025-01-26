Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,096,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537,418 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,814,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,918,000 after buying an additional 107,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,540,000 after buying an additional 313,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,939,000 after buying an additional 310,588 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Stephens raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

