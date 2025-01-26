JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,648,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 350,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 260,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.90 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

