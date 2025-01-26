Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after buying an additional 431,659 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,838,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,448,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 237,624 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

REXR opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

