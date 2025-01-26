Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 109.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $173.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.93 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,872. The trade was a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

