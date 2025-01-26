JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day moving average is $226.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $267.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

