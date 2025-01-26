Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,434 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

