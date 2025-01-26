Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 110.1% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 402.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.1 %

LULU opened at $400.03 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day moving average of $307.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.