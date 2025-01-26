Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.