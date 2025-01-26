Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 224,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,698,000 after buying an additional 137,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11,433.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,482 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,503,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.61.

ALNY opened at $278.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. The stock has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.40 and a beta of 0.34. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,205. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

