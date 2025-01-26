Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,320,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,874,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 293.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $5,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,536.88. This represents a 48.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.14. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

