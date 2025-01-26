Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,395 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 35.3% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 55.8% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,192,261.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.