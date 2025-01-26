Dakota Wealth Management Buys 635 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $328.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.97. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Scotiabank began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

Insider Activity

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total transaction of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,124 shares of company stock valued at $95,033,738. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

