Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 123.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,441,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986,204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,505.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,058 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,889,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 807,394 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 63.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.65.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

