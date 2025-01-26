UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 266 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

