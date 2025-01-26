CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

