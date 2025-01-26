CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.68.

Get CSX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CSX by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.