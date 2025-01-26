Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 9,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 12,827 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCEC. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

