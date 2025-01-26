Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 931 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.0 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

HPE stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

