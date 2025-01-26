Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on J. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.57. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.