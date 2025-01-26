SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $221.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.62 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.