Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

