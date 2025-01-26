SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,241.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,843.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,844.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,910.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.