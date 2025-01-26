Sharp Financial Services LLC Has $471,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22,438,500 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

