Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.89 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,752 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $18,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

