UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 110 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 149.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after buying an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 139,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 39.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 121,305 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 421.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 398,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after buying an additional 90,831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.73.

Repligen stock opened at $165.89 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -448.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.23.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

