SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 691.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 202.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter worth $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AAON by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in AAON in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.53.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $654,078.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,490.14. The trade was a 49.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,411.20. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,329 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,726 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

