Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 140,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,924 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 436,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $11.87 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.