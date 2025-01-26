SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1,148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 24,074.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,647,000 after purchasing an additional 499,535 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,831,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,525,000 after acquiring an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $186.08 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.80.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

