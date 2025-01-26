McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 369,614 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.78.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD opened at $285.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.14. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock worth $2,592,327. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

