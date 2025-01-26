Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 132,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

