Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 885.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gartner by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,732.56. This represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,600.94. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $550.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $528.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.