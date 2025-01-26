Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,306 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $17,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

