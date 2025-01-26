Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 191 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after purchasing an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after purchasing an additional 308,493 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,104,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.86.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $435.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $398.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

