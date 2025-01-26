Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 383 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 83,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 66,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $234.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.47. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $236.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.