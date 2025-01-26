Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Moller Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 410,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $115.97 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $126.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.