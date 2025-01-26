Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,403 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,882,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,518,000 after buying an additional 652,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.21 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

