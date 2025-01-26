Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $354,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 175.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,306,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $349.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.56.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $344.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $340.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.57. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $286.76 and a one year high of $459.77.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

