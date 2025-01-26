Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $13,071,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $4,785,490.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,934,804.52. This represents a 52.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $21.91 on Friday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

