Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 78,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

TOL opened at $135.04 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.33 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.12%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

