DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,548 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,056,000 after buying an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 1,683.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

DXCM opened at $88.75 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

