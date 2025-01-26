Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

