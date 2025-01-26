Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $548.40 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $490.05 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $550.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

